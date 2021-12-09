(Bloomberg) -- A judge denied Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s motion to dismiss lawsuits filed by civil rights groups seeking to overturn the state’s new voting law, which was widely criticized by Democrats as an attempt to restrict access to the ballot.

The federal suits by groups including the Georgia State Conference of the NAACP, the Georgia Muslim Voter Project and the state’s chapter of the League of Women Voters properly alleges that the new law may violate the Voting Rights Act, U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee in Atlanta ruled Thursday.

“The Court finds that Plaintiffs have stated a plausible discriminatory purpose claim,” Boulee, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, said in the rulings, which don’t address the merits of the claims.

The suit is seen as crucial for efforts by Democrats to reverse provisions of the law that allegedly discriminate against racial minorities who helped deliver President Joe Biden a narrow win in the state in 2020 and give Democrats slim control of the U.S. Senate.

