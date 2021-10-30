(Bloomberg) -- Georgia’s municipal elections are too close to call after exit polls showed a tight race in a second round of voting marred by violence around the country.

In the contest for mayor of the capital Tbilisi, incumbent Kakha Kaladze of the ruling Georgian Dream party had 49% to 51% for Nika Melia of the United National Movement, according to 6 p.m. exit polls conducted by the Mtavari TV channel. The polls will be updated at 8 p.m.

The pro-government Imedi channel had Kaladze winning with 57.2% of the vote to the opposition contender’s 42.8%. The Central Election Commission has yet to release preliminary results. It estimated turnout at 39.4% for local elections across the country.

Georgia went back to the polls after initial results on Oct 2. showed the ruling party leading in municipal elections. Former president Mikheil Saakashvili has been on a hunger strike since his arrest on the eve of the first round.

“Voting today means saving one particular life, the life of Mikheil Saakashvili, and a historic chance to end and eliminate this injustice,” Melia said Saturday.

There were as many as 100 complaints after frequent clashes between opponents and supporters of the government. One person was detained and police said they are investigating eight cases. International observers will deliver their verdict on the elections on Sunday.

The government has accused Saakashvili of crossing the border illegally. He fled Georgia in 2013 after the incoming Georgian Dream government of his rival, billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, accused him of abuse of power shortly after his term as president ended.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.