(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge ordered Georgia officials to accept delivery of absentee ballots as late as three days after the Nov. 3 presidential election -- a victory for a voting-rights group represented by top Democratic election lawyer.

U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross in Atlanta agreed with plaintiffs on Monday that the current deadline for accepting ballots -- 7 p.m. on Election Day -- would restrict voting amid an expected surge in mailed ballots during the pandemic. Ballots must still be postmarked no later than Election Day. Plaintiffs had requested a seven-day extension for acceptable delivery.

“In crafting this remedy, the court by no means discounts the challenges absentee voters face amid the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Ross, an appointee of Barack Obama. “However, the court must balance these difficulties with the need to honor the State’s legitimate interest in certifying the election.”

Ross denied a request by the plaintiffs to make the state identify how quickly voters must be alerted when election officials can’t identify a voter based on the information provided on their application for a ballot. Georgia law requires that applicants be alerted “promptly” without giving a specific time frame, which the plaintiffs argued was too vague. But the judge ruled there is no evidence that the alleged ambiguity harms voters, and that the risk of such harm is “at most, minimal.”

“Additionally, the statute does not prohibit or preclude a voter from correcting the deficiency, utilizing early voting, or voting in person,” she said.

Ross also denied the plaintiffs’ request to make Georgia pay for postage on absentee ballots, saying they weren’t likely to succeed on that argument at trial. The suit alleged that making voters buy stamps during the pandemic amounted to an illegal poll tax.

