(Bloomberg) -- Six people died after a nitrogen leak at the Prime Pak Foods poultry plant in Gainesville, Georgia, a spokeswoman at Northeast Georgia Health System said Thursday.

Five died on the scene and one person died in the emergency room at the hospital, spokeswoman Lauren Tumlin said. Nine others were transported to the hospital, with three in critical condition and six in fair condition.

Firefighters responded to a report of burns at 10:12 a.m., Zachary Brackett of Hall County Fire Services said at a press conference.

Three of the injured were Gainesville firefighters and another was a Hall County firefighter. Additionally, 130 people were transported by bus to a church for medical evaluation.

“It was a leak of unknown cause,” and no explosion occurred, Brackett said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.