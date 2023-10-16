(Bloomberg) -- Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili is facing an impeachment vote after the country’s highest court ruled she breached the constitution with a series of visits abroad in defiance of a government ban.

The ruling Georgian Dream party plans to submit the impeachment measure to parliament following Monday’s decision by the Constitutional Court that visits Zourabichvili made in August and September took place without government approval. She argued the trips to meet leaders in Berlin, Paris and Brussels were aimed at promoting Georgia’s bid for European Union membership.

Georgian Dream needs at least 100 votes in parliament to impeach the president and lacks the required number on its own, according to Roman Gotsiridze, an opposition lawmaker. Opposition parties have vowed to leave the room during the vote.

Zourabichvili accuses the government of seeking her impeachment for political reasons after she grew increasingly at odds with the ruling party that backed her election to the largely ceremonial post in 2018. “They don’t care whether the Constitution is violated or not. they are angry at the president and resentful,” she told reporters last week.

Georgia’s first woman president has repeatedly criticized the government for failing to support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion. She also sided with protesters in March against an attempt by Georgian Dream to pass a “foreign agents” law that critics compared to one used by Russian President Vladimir Putin to crush dissent.

The government backed down after violent clashes between police and protesters in the capital Tbilisi over the draft law that was also condemned by the US and the EU.

Zourabichvili also attacked Putin’s restoration of air travel links between Russia and Georgia in May that Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and other government ministers welcomed.

