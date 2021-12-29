(Bloomberg) -- Georgia’s two Republican senators now say they’ll support President Donald Trump’s push to increase stimulus payments to $2,000, breaking with most of their party just days before their re-election races.

Senator David Perdue said Tuesday that Trump is right to demand more than the $600 payments to individuals included in the round of virus relief signed into law Dec. 27. Perdue’s opponent in the Jan. 5 runoff race, Democrat Jon Ossoff, has been criticizing the incumbent senator for not embracing the proposal for larger payments.

Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler said earlier Tuesday that she also backs sending out more stimulus money. She will face Democrat Rafael Warnock in her runoff race next week.

“I’ve said absolutely we need to get relief to Americans now and I will support that,” Loeffler said on “Fox and Friends.” She earlier said she would consider larger stimulus payments if other spending cuts were made.

A bipartisan majority on Monday passed a House bill to replace the $600 in the most recent round of virus relief with $2,000. It will now be up to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has resisted calls for larger checks, to allow a vote on the House bill, introduce different legislation to increase the payments or ignore the issue in the final days of this Congress.

