(Bloomberg) -- Georgia’s ruling party rejected further efforts to reform the voting system before 2020 elections as protesters kept up pressure on parliament and the West urged talks to defuse the confrontation.

“We will be patient, but if destructive actions continue we will take action,” Kakha Kaladze, secretary general of the Georgian Dream party and mayor of the capital, Tbilisi, told reporters Monday. “We don’t plan to discuss any new initiatives for the electoral system in the near future,” he said.

Amid a heavy police presence, protesters set up tents and vowed to block parliament until their demands for a new fully proportional voting system are met. Thousands rallied in Tbilisi on Sunday over the lawmakers’ failure last week to pass constitutional amendments implementing the changes for next October’s elections.

Only 101 lawmakers supported the reforms, too few to vote them through, even though they were proposed by Georgian Dream’s billionaire leader, Bidzina Ivanishvili. He said he was “disappointed” after the vote, which protesters say they refuse to believe.

The “unexpected halting” of the planned changes has “increased mistrust and heightened tensions between the ruling party and other political parties and civil society,” the U.S. and European Union missions to the Caucasus republic said in a joint statement Sunday. “We consider it essential to immediately work to restore trust through a calm and respectful dialogue.”

Kaladze accused demonstrators of being linked to former President Mikheil Saakashvili’s opposition party and said they were seeking to destabilize Georgia. Georgian Dream proposed the changes to the electoral system after clashes between police and demonstrators during anti-government protests in June.

To contact the reporter on this story: Helena Bedwell in Tbilisi at hbedwell@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Gregory L. White at gwhite64@bloomberg.net, Tony Halpin

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.