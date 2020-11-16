(Bloomberg) -- Most Americans are getting a reprieve from political ads now that the presidential campaign is over. But not in Georgia.

In that state, control of the U.S. Senate hinges on two runoff elections that will unleash up to $800 million in ad spending over the next seven weeks, mostly on local TV.

The Jan. 5 contest there features Republican incumbents trying to hold on to their seats. David Perdue, first elected in 2014, came up short of a majority in the general election and will face Democrat Jon Ossoff. Kelly Loeffler, a GOP appointee to a vacant seat last year, is running against Raphael Warnock. To gain control of the Senate, Democrats need to win both races.

Estimates for the spending binge start at just under $400 million. While campaigns and interest groups use a variety of media to communicate with voters, it’s local broadcasting that tends to get the biggest share. About two-thirds of political spending goes toward local TV ads in a typical cycle. In Georgia’s Senate races, about 83% was spent on TV ads through Election Day.

“If you own a TV station, right now, you’re in a really good spot,” said Republican strategist and fundraiser Eric Tanenblatt. “Every TV station is going to be flooded with ads.”

Such spending is meaningful, even for large multistate broadcasters. Within days of the general election, $22 million had been spent or booked in the market, according to Advertising Analytics. Tegna Inc., Gray Television Inc., Meredith Corp. and Nexstar Media Group Inc. -- which all own stations in Georgia -- addressed how they will benefit from the upcoming runoffs on recent earnings calls.

Spending “will be very, very large for obvious reasons,” said Dave Lougee, chief executive officer of Tegna, which has three Georgia stations, including two in Atlanta.

Special interest groups will play a key role. Unlike candidates, who get to buy ads at discounted rates under federal law, groups like the National Rifle Association must pay full freight. And with holiday marketing in full swing, ad rates are unlikely to retreat between now and the election, helping broadcasters even more.

How much advertising? Tanenblatt thinks each race will ultimately exceed the $280 million record for a Senate seat set this year in North Carolina. With two seats open in Georgia, that’s almost $600 million, including about $202 million spent through the end of October. Democratic political consultant Rick Dent recently said the combined races could hit a total of $1 billion.

The candidates will increase budgets for other media too, but they are unlikely to drift far from TV. Campaigns usually opt for expensive TV ads when there’s a surplus of cash -- even with crowded airwaves -- because it’s the best way of reaching voters.

Social-media curbs on political ads could drive more demand for TV. Facebook Inc. plans to restrict political advertising on its social network in the U.S. through mid-December, citing continued concerns about messaging related to the presidential election.

