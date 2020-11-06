(Bloomberg) -- Control of the Senate may not be known until at least Jan. 5, as both Georgia Senate races look likely to head for a runoff. This matters for 2021 U.S. gross domestic product, as it widens a narrow path to a Democratic sweep of Congress and the presidency. Accompanying stimulus, which could top $2 trillion, implies growth above 5% year-over-year, compared to Bloomberg Economics’ current baseline of 3.5%.

