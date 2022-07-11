(Bloomberg) -- Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams racked up a huge fundraising win over Republican Governor Brian Kemp in the past two months, the first campaign finance reporting period since the pair became their parties’ nominees.

Abrams raised $21.7 million between May 1 and June 30, compared to $6.8 million for Kemp. She outpaced the governor both in campaign fundraising and in money raised by her leadership committee, a fundraising vehicle allowed by legislation Kemp signed into law last year. Leadership committees can accept unlimited donations from donors, and the legislation was criticized by Democrats and Kemp’s primary opponent because the committees were expected to widely benefit incumbents.

The candidates wasted little time in spinning the fundraising numbers.

Kemp spokesman Tate Mitchell characterized Abrams’ haul as the work of well-heeled leftists. “Far-left radicals from across the country are bankrolling Stacey Abrams’ campaign to bring the failed agenda of D.C. Democrats to Georgia,” he said in an email.

The Abrams campaign touted 250,000 donors who gave less than $100. In a memo on Friday, campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo described the Abrams campaign as “an uphill battle” against a rival with the advantage of incumbency and predicted Kemp would soon rake in even more campaign money.

Kemp narrowly beat Abrams when he ran for governor the first time in 2018. The race was the closest in the state in two decades, and foreshadowed a shift that would result in Georgia choosing Joe Biden and two Democrats for both of Georgia’s Senate seats two years later. This year’s rematch will test the staying power of that switch.

Leadership committees have been a sore point in Georgia.

The law creating the committees passed state’s Republican-dominated legislature in a party-line vote, with Democrats decrying them both as a new way to flood state politics with special interest money and as a way to give some incumbent state officeholders -- including Kemp -- a fundraising edge. The law allows for leadership committees for the governor, the lieutenant governor, their challengers and the heads of the majority and minority caucuses in the House and Senate. Supporters said it corrected a disadvantage for incumbents in those offices, who had been barred from raising money during the legislative session.

But the new committees also could shed state campaign giving limits of $7,600 in primaries, $7,600 in general and $4,500 in runoff elections, and could coordinate spending with campaigns, unlike dark money PACs.

The new tool also flipped the timing advantage. Incumbents could begin raising money right away. Challengers had to wait until they were officially their party’s nominee, meaning after the May primaries.

Abrams formed her own leadership committee, called One Georgia, and began raising money through it in March, arguing that she should not have to wait until the primary because she had no primary opponent. A federal judge disagreed and later put a hold on all leadership committee fundraising in the governor’s race until after the primary.

More than half of Abrams’ May and June haul -- or $12.1 million -- came from One Georgia. She has raised $18.5 million through it since March, including $2.5 million coming from a political action committee led by financier George Soros, according to the latest figures for the May-June reporting period.

Kemp’s leadership committee, Georgians First, has raised $7.6 million to date, including $3 million in May and June. Its biggest donor was his campaign.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.