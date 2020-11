Georgia’s Bourdeaux Elected to U.S. House; Democratic Pickup

(Bloomberg) -- Democrat and educator Carolyn Bourdeaux beat Republican emergency-room doctor Rich McCormick in the Georgia House race to succeed retiring GOP Representative Rob Woodall, the Associated Press projects.

Democrats targeted the suburban Atlanta seat in Georgia’s seventh congressional district as a pickup opportunity after Bourdeaux narrowly lost to Woodall in 2018.

