23h ago
Georgia’s Economy, Ultra-Low Rates, U.K. Support: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- As Republicans and Democrats battle over who will run Georgia’s economy the best, the state itself is an example of how government intervention in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis has aided its recovery
- Central banks are set to spend 2021 maintaining their ultra-easy monetary policies even with the global economy expected to accelerate away from last year’s coronavirus-inflicted recession
- Some key U.S. trading partners are bracing for parting tariff shots to cap four years of tumultuous relations with President Donald Trump’s administration
- Britain is headed for a sharper double-dip recession after Prime Minister Boris Johnson plunged the nation back into a lockdown with no clear end. Meanwhile, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced 4.6 billion pounds ($6.2 billion) of emergency support to help businesses
- Bloomberg Economics looked at what school closures mean for Europe’s economy
- The cost of moving freight from France to the U.K. surged to more than four times the usual level last week after Brexit and a virulent new strain of the coronavirus complicated supply chains
- Traders around the world are betting on a post-lockdown economic rebound. You can see that in stock prices and oil futures -- but also in copper scrap
- Recession-hit Hong Kong is facing a long and bumpy road to recovery as it battles new outbreaks that have led to some of the strictest social distancing restrictions since the pandemic broke out
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.