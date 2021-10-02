Georgia’s Former President Is Jailed as Nation Goes to the Polls

(Bloomberg) -- Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, detained Friday as the country prepared for local elections, urged his supporters to get out and vote against the incumbent party.

Saakashvili, who returned from eight years in exile in defiance of warnings he’d be prosecuted for alleged abuse of power, was moved to the Rustavi prison, near the capital, Tbilisi.

The government has accused him of misusing power while also charging him for crossing the border illegally.

“I believe in my country’s development, no vote must be lost in this crucial election,” Saakashvili said in a letter released from the prison and posted on Twitter. He also called on supporters to take to the streets to protect their votes, right after the polls close.

The ruling party -- the Georgian Dream -- was formed by billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, the former Soviet republic’s wealthiest person. He defeated Saakashvili in the 2012 election.

Also in the mix in Saturday’s vote is a new movement led by Giorgi Gakharia, a former prime minister praised for his effective handling of the Covid-19 pandemic before he quit in February.

‘Some Bravery’

Gakharia formed the “For Georgia” party three months after resigning amid tensions over the arrest of opposition party head Nika Melia, now a Tbilisi mayoral candidate for the United National Movement.

“Saakashvili has showed some bravery by returning to Georgia,” Melia said in an interview outside a polling station on Saturday. “This election shows that no one can go against the people’s will.”

Georgia’s polling stations opened at 8 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. local time. Some 338 international election observers from 37 countries are on hand.

Voters will elect 64 mayors and 2,068 members of 64 city councils, according to the Central Election Commission, choosing candidates from 31 political parties.

In Tbilisi, by far Georgia’s largest city, the ruling party’s incumbent mayor, Kakha Kaladze, is likely to get 41% of the vote while Melia could receive 36%, according to a survey of 1,500 Georgians taken Sept. 21-25 by Paris-based pollster Ipsos.

That would leave Kaladze short of the 50% level needed for outright victory, and lead to a run-off.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.