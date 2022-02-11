(Bloomberg) -- Georgia’s top election official says the prosecutor investigating Donald Trump’s infamous phone call to “find 11,780 votes” for him is taking too long and making the probe “political.”

In an interview, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said that after a year of inquiry into whether Trump’s unsuccessful call to flip the state in the 2020 presidential election was criminal, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis appears to be dragging it out.

“She’s really trying to make this a political thing,” said Raffensperger, a 66-year-old Republican being challenged for re-election this year by a Trump-backed candidate. He noted that a recording of the January 2021 call “has been out there” all along.

Raffensperger, whom Trump has scorned as disloyal, offered no opinion on whether the 45th president committed a crime, leaving that to the D.A. -- who has won court approval to convene a special grand jury that doesn’t start hearing testimony until May.

“Our office has cooperated with the investigation, and many of our people have provided interviews,” he said, late last month. “If I’m called to testify, I’ll comply with that request.”

Unlike a regular grand jury, which hears evidence in many cases and can hand up indictments, a special grand jury focuses in depth on a single, complex matter. That suggests Willis is approaching the case as a conspiracy rather than as an individual act -- that she is going big.

Willis, a Democrat serving her first term, has said she expects to decide whether to charge Trump and any alleged co-conspirators this year.

If she does bring charges, they might include solicitation of election fraud, false statements, conspiracy or racketeering in seeking to rig the state’s vote against Joe Biden.

A spokesman for Trump, who has denied wrongdoing, didn’t respond to a request for comment on the probe. But at a rally two weeks ago, the former president described three state-level officials investigating his actions, including Willis, as “radical, vicious, racist prosecutors” -- language that drew a rebuke from New York Attorney General Letitia James and prompted Willis to ask the FBI to help with increased security.

Law and Politics

The hourlong Jan. 2, 2021, call has been defended by Trump and his champions as an effort to root out suspicious ballots in a tight race and held up by Democrats as an emblem of corruption capping Trump’s fusillade of claims that the election was stolen. The question is whether Trump or others broke the law.

“Like all investigations conducted by this office, the investigation into possible illegal interference in the administration of the 2020 Georgia general election will gather all relevant information,” Willis spokesman Jeff DiSantis said in a statement. “Once that information is obtained, the district attorney will make decisions on whether criminal charges are appropriate.”

Willis, 50, was a prosecutor in the district attorney’s office for 16 years before going into private practice in 2018 and then returning to public service, and is respected in the Atlanta legal community. But her approach here carries significant risk, said Michael Moore, a former U.S. Attorney in Atlanta now in private practice who isn’t involved in the matter.

“She’s turning this case into something much bigger than it need be. It should be a rifle-shot case -- one charge, based on the phone call,” Moore said. “She’s got enough evidence to go to the grand jury. She could present that case next week and it would send shock waves. While there’s something to be said for casting a wide net, there’s just as much benefit to focusing specific charges on a specific target.”

Advantage of Going Slow

The probe’s pace may reflect an effort to gather as much evidence as possible for the broadest case that Trump sought to subvert the election process. Congressional inquiries into his attempt to overturn the 2020 result, and his encouragement of the January 2021 storming of the U.S. Capitol, have secured testimony from a number of people familiar with his efforts to stay in office, and those inquiries are still underway. One of the witnesses was Byung J. “BJay” Pak, the U.S. Attorney in Atlanta who resigned after he came under White House pressure to pursue unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.

If Willis can build a conspiracy case, the phone call would no longer be a single piece of evidence but, as she would present it, the capstone of a wide-ranging push by Trump loyalists to undo the voters’ choice.

Some caution that there’s simply no way for outsiders to know exactly what’s going on within the D.A.’s office.

“There’s a tendency to blame the district attorney or the witnesses who go through this dance,” said Holly Pierson, a former federal prosecutor now in private practice in Atlanta who also has no role in the case. “Both sides are doing their jobs. Information sharing has been ongoing and now they’re down to the nitty-gritty.”

Given the importance of the case, Pierson said, it makes sense for Willis to proceed carefully. For example, Trump says his phone call with Raffensperger was appropriate, and his lawyers could argue that he really believed many of the Biden votes were fraudulently cast.

“The statements are simple, but context in a he said/she said case matters a great deal,” Pierson said. “You don’t want to target an ex-president without making sure you’ve crossed your T’s and dotted your I’s. I’d want to know all of the relevant conversations in context, not just the ones we’ve heard of.”

