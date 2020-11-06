(Bloomberg) -- Republican Senator David Perdue of Georgia was forced to a runoff with Democrat Jon Ossoff, with his campaign saying the incumbent looks forward to the matchup.

Neither candidate is projected to win more than 50% of the vote, meaning that Perdue, a close ally of President Donald Trump, and media executive Ossoff will face each other on Jan. 5.

Consequently, control of the Senate won’t be determined until January, when Georgia’s other Senate seat will also be decided in a separate runoff between GOP incumbent Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock.

Democrats need a net gain of three seats to take control of the Senate if Joe Biden wins the presidency, or four if Trump is re-elected.

