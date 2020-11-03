(Bloomberg) -- The Georgia Senate special election moved to a runoff between Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock, the Associated Press projected.

No candidate in the all-party race won more than 50% of the vote, meaning the top two will face off in January. The contest is a race to see who will serve the last two years of retired Johnny Isakson’s term after Loeffler was temporarily appointed to the seat by the state’s governor.

Georgia’s other Senate seat was also up for grabs this year. Democrats need a net gain of three seats to take control of the Senate if Joe Biden wins the presidency, or four if President Donald Trump is re-elected.

