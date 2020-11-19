(Bloomberg) -- A conservative Atlanta lawyer failed to win a court order halting certification of Georgia’s election results showing President-elect Joe Biden won the state over President Donald Trump by more than 12,000 votes.

U.S. District Judge Steven Grimberg on Thursday rejected a lawsuit by L. Lin Wood claiming Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and state election board members violated the constitutional rights of voters through the way they allowed election officials to process defective absentee ballots. Wood had sought an injunction and a hand recount in Georgia’s 159 counties.

Georgia is due to certify its results on Friday, becoming the first of the battlegrounds states to do so. The state and its 16 electoral votes went to Trump in 2016 and became one of few states that flipped in 2020.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.