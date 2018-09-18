Sep 18, 2018
Georgia Voters Lose Last-Ditch Bid for Midterm Paper Ballots
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A U.S. judge denied a request from a voter group in Georgia to force the state to replace electronic voting machines with paper ballots in time for the mid-term election to avoid the risk of Russian-style interference.
U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg ruled Monday that the group waited too long to make the request.
