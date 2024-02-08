(Bloomberg) -- Georgian lawmakers approved Irakli Kobakhidze as the new prime minister before the European Union candidate nation holds parliamentary elections in October.

Former Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said last week that he was stepping down from his post, saying that other members of Georgian Dream “deserve the chance” to lead the government. He now takes over from Kobakhidze, 45, as chairman of billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili’s ruling party.

A total of 84 deputies in the 150-seat parliament in Tbilisi voted in favor of Kobakhidze. They also backed Irakli Chikovani as a new defense minister, the only change in the cabinet so far.

Georgia is scheduled to hold parliamentary elections on Oct. 26. Over the past year, the government has backtracked on an attempt to pass a “foreign agents” law that critics compared to one used by Russian President Vladimir Putin to crush dissent and faced accusations of failing to support Ukraine after the Kremlin’s February 2022 invasion.

