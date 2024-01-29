Georgian Premier Quits as Ruling Party Set to Name Successor

(Bloomberg) -- Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said Monday he would step down from his position, ahead of parliamentary elections later this year.

Imedi TV earlier reported that the ruling Georgian Dream party would announce Feb. 1 that its chairman, Irakli Kobakhidze, would be named prime minister.

“Elections are coming, and it’s important to have a total victory,” Garibashvili said at a news conference, adding he would step into the role of the party’s chairman.

Garibashvili, noting he had been in the premier role twice for a total of five years, said “others deserve the chance” to lead the government.

Georgian Dream’s founder, billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, last month announced he was returning to politics, promising changes. Garibashvili said the next prime minister, whom he didn’t name, would present a new cabinet.

Read more: Georgia Moves to Impeach President Who Defied Foreign Trips Ban

“It’s clear that these changes aren’t related to improvements, and aren’t for our country’s or people’s benefit,” said Levan Khabeishvili, the leader of the opposition United National Movement party. “It’s related to the political maze Ivanishvili created.”

Kobakhidze, 45, has served as Georgian Dream’s chairman since 2021. Before that, he served as the speaker of parliament from 2016 to 2019.

Georgia is set to hold parliamentary elections October 26.

(Updates from lead with Garibashvili’s resignation and quotes from news conference.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.