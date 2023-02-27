(Bloomberg) -- The yield on Germany’s 10-year bond rose to the highest level since 2011 as traders bet that the European Central Bank will sustain a higher level of interest rates for longer.

Bund yields rose four basis points to 2.58%. Money markets briefly priced in the ECB’s key rate peaking as late as February 2024 at 3.9%, in the wake of strong US inflation data Friday that sparked a repricing across global rates markets.

