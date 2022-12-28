(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s new agriculture minister, Cem Oezdemir, took to the country’s biggest tabloid over the weekend to call for higher prices for food and agricultural goods, telling Bild am Sonntag that “junk prices” drive “farms into ruin, prevent more animal welfare, promote the extinction of species and pollute the climate.” While that push is in line with his Green party’s standard repertoire, it comes at a time when inflation is at a three-decade high. Compared with European Union peers Germans already paid more than the bloc’s average, according to Eurostat data for 2020.

