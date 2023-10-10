(Bloomberg) -- German carmakers are still experiencing significant supply bottlenecks even as shortages in other industries subside.

While pinch points eased for most industrial sectors in September, the number of automotive manufacturers reporting a squeeze rose to 53% after falling below the 50%-mark in August for the first time this year, a survey by the Munich-based Ifo Institute on Tuesday showed.

Engineering companies and makers of data processing equipment are also still struggling, with the share of firms battling with bottlenecks exceeding 36%, “still noticeably above the long-term average,” Ifo said. The beverage industry, at just 1.3%, the paper industry and manufacturers of leather goods “are worry-free,” it said.

Overall, the share of companies reporting raw material shortages decreased slightly to 24% last month.

Read more: Germany Frets Volkswagen Is Heading Down the Road to Nowhere

Europe’s biggest economy has borne the brunt of the industrial hit this year after China-led weakness in global demand left factory production languishing. German industrial output fell for a fourth month in August.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.