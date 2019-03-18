(Bloomberg) -- While Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is relaxing the dress code for its employees, a German lender is saying: Not so fast!

Frankfurter Sparkasse -- a Frankfurt-based bank with 19 billion euros ($22 billion) in assets -- is setting up survey terminals in some of its branches, asking clients to vote on how advisers should come to work going forward.

Two of the bank’s employees took part in a recent photo shoot in which they presented different outfits - from tie and suit to jeans and sneakers. Those photos are on display on the terminals.

"The question of dress code occasionally came up internally. So we told ourselves: Let’s ask our customers for their opinion", said Julia Droege-Knaup, a spokeswomen for the lender "Based on the survey results, we want to develop recommendations that will, however, not be binding."

Customers can choose between these three styles:

Frankfurter Sparkasse is not the only German lender that has put the topic of clothing style on the agenda. For example, Hamburger Sparkasse introduced a casual dress code three years ago. "The usual tie has since been dispensable", said spokesman André Grunert.

Original Story:Sparkassen-Kunden stimmen über Dresscode ab, Goldman lockert ihn

