(Bloomberg) -- In the run-up to the European Central Bank’s rates decision on Thursday, its policy of low or negative interest rates draws strong criticism from a group of 51 German regional lenders.

“We already have a devastating interest rate situation today, the end of which is unforeseeable. If the ECB aggravates this course, that would hit not only the entire financial sector hard, but especially savers,” said Peter Schneider, who represents public-sector savings banks in the southern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, on Wednesday.

Schneider raised doubts whether lenders can afford to pay negative interest rates on excess liquidity to the ECB for much longer, without passing on those additional costs to a broader range of customers.

According to a survey from German aggregator Tagesgeldvergleich.net released last week, at least 22 German financial institutions are currently charging certain retail customers for deposits. In most cases, negative interest of 0.40% is applied to amounts above a certain threshold, it said.

Schneider’s criticism echoed comments by Hans-Walter Peters, president of the Association of German Banks. “It’s unacceptable that the ECB is the only major central bank in the world not to have at least mitigated negative interest rates by granting an exemption threshold for excess liquidity,” he said in April.

Currently, traders are pricing in a 39% chance of a 10 basis point rate cut at tomorrow’s ECB meeting.

