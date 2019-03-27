German Bund Yields Drop Below Japan for First Time Since 2016

(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s bond market just flashed another warning sign that Europe’s biggest economy is going the way of Japan.

Ten-year bond yields dropped below those of the Asian nation’s for the first time since 2016 after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said risks for the euro area remain tilted to the downside. A wave of risk-off sentiment is spreading through global markets, adding to a rally in German bonds this year amid a deteriorating outlook for the euro area.

The slide in bund yields has led to fears of a so-called Japanification of the euro area, where inflation, growth and yields remain permanently low. The last time they were this low, in 2016, the ECB was pumping money into the region’s economy via bond purchases.

German 10-year yields dropped as much as six basis points to minus 0.074 percent, having slid below zero percent last week. Those on their Japanese peers closed at minus 0.067 percent Wednesday.

