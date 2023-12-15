(Bloomberg) -- German lawmakers backed the government’s move to suspend a constitutional limit on net new borrowing in 2023 for a fourth straight year.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling alliance was forced to overhaul its finance planning by last month’s judgment by the country’s top court that curtailed the use of special funds outside the regular federal budget.

After revising this year’s finance plan, the government agreed this week to restore the restriction on new borrowing — known as the debt brake — next year for the first time since 2019. At the same time, Scholz and senior ministers made it clear that they might ultimately be forced to suspend the mechanism again, in part to keep aid flowing to Ukraine.

The revised 2024 budget won’t be approved as planned by the end of this year and instead will likely get final backing in the upper house at the beginning of February.

While setting aside the fiscal restrictions again in 2023 doesn’t mean that Germany is adding to its debt burden, it does lift the figure for net new borrowing by €25 billion ($27.4 billion) to €70.6 billion. In the original plan approved at the end of last year, it was €45.6 billion.

