(Bloomberg) -- German business confidence extended a decline that started almost one year ago, adding to signs that Europe’s largest economy is getting dangerously close to a recession.

Manufacturing is mired in a deepening slump as trade tensions weigh on exports, and auto factories struggle to cope with changes in the industry. Water levels on the Rhine river, one of the country’s main transport rivers, are again precariously low, and some of Germany’s bluechip companies have issued profit warnings. The Bundesbank says the economy probably shrank in the second quarter.

The Ifo business climate index fell to 95.7 in July, the lowest level in more than six years. It was weaker than the most pessimistic forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Gauges for expectations and current conditions both declined.

The figures follow on the heels of a similarly pessimistic report on Wednesday that showed manufacturing contracting sharply. Private consumption has held strong so far, but may prove vulnerable should Germany’s record-low unemployment take an upward turn, as predicted by the Bundesbank.

The sorry state is likely to be part of the discussions at the European Central Bank’s Governing Council meeting on Thursday, where policy makers will decide whether the similarly beleaguered euro zone needs another dose of monetary stimulus.

They’re expected to lay the ground for an interest-rate cut that could come in September. Their discussion may also touch on restarting asset purchases. The central bank will announce its decision at 1:45 p.m. Frankfurt time.

