(Bloomberg) -- German business confidence in China fell to historic lows this year as Covid Zero disrupted operations, though the sudden end to the policy is now leaving room for cautious optimism, according to the German Chamber of Commerce in China.

Some 49% of firms surveyed by the chamber find China’s attractiveness to be diminished compared to other markets. Only 51% planned to further invest in China within the next two years, down from 71% last year.

“This year’s survey results reflect one of the most negative business environment assessments observed in recent years,” according to a report released by the chamber Thursday. The survey was conducted from August to September of this year, and includes responses from 593 companies — representing 28% of all the chamber’s member firms.

China’s recent shift on Covid policy, though, is a “game changer,” according to Clas Neumann, a chamber chair. “German companies will quickly adjust their business operations to the new conditions to help overcome the expected Covid-19 infection wave and will be more optimistic thereafter for the year ahead.”

Following the pivot away from Covid Zero, the chamber advocated for “well-planned and implemented” new regulations. It also said Beijing should enhance efforts to level the playing field for domestic and foreign companies, and have a more transparent legal framework.

Covid Zero was the primary factor weighing on confidence, causing uncertainty among German companies, while geopolitical tensions were also a main concern, according to the report. Major regulatory challenges included legal ambiguity, preferential treatment and cyber and data security regulations.

Their views on business opportunities also turned more pessimistic. Only 30% of respondents said they thought growth in domestic consumption represented a significant business opportunity, compared to 68% in 2019.

