German Business Confidence Rises for First Time in Nine Months

(Bloomberg) -- German business confidence rose for the first time in nine months as companies’ concerns about rising trade tensions seem to have bottomed out.

The Ifo institute’s closely watched gauge increased to 103.8 in August from 101.7 in July. The pickup, the first since the index started declining from a record high late last year, was better than economists had forecast. An expectations index also rose.

Germany’s economy continued its robust expansion in the second quarter, driven by a surge in domestic demand that mitigated a drag from net trade. The data confirmed the Bundesbank’s assessment that the economy remains on a “sound growth path” after a slowdown in the first quarter, though weakening growth in China, emerging market turmoil and protectionism pose risks to the outlook.

The most recent data point to German economic growth of 0.5 percent in the third quarter, Ifo said in a statement. Its measure of current conditions improved to 106.4 this month from 105.4, while expectations rose to 101.2 -- the highest since January -- from 98.2.

--With assistance from Kristian Siedenburg and Harumi Ichikura.

To contact the reporter on this story: Alessandro Speciale in Frankfurt at aspeciale@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Fergal O'Brien, Jana Randow

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.