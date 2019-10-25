(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

German business confidence stabilized in October and expectations unexpectedly improved from a decade low, suggesting that Europe’s largest economy may have stopped deteriorating at the start of the fourth quarter.

The Ifo institute’s business climate indicator remain unchanged. Economists had expected a slight deterioration.

The report is a rare piece of encouraging news after data showed Thursday that German industry employment is falling at the fastest pace in almost 10 years. Investor confidence in Europe’s largest economy also remained weak this month.

The export-reliant economy is taking hits on multiple fronts, from a global slowdown amid trade tensions to upheaval in its key auto industry. GDP data in three weeks are likely to show Germany entered a technical recession in the third quarter, seeing output shrinking for a second time in a row.

The country’s struggles are also weighing on the euro zone, where the European Central Bank stepped up monetary stimulus last month by cutting interest rates further below zero and reviving asset purchases. In his final press conference on Thursday, President Mario Draghi highlighted how the euro-area services sector is now showing signs of negative contagion.

While the downturn has amplified calls for governments to add fiscal stimulus, in Germany imminent action appears unlikely.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has said the problem isn’t a shortage of money for investment, and there are sufficient projects in the pipeline. Still, her party seems to be softening its attachment to balanced budgets -- an encouraging sign for Christine Lagarde, who takes over the ECB presidency following Draghi’s exit this month.

