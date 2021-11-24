(Bloomberg) --

German business confidence took another hit in November, with a new wave of Covid-19 infections looming over the economy and rising inflationary pressures threatening to weigh on manufacturing.

A gauge compiled by the Munich-based Ifo Institute dropped for a fifth straight month to its lowest since April. Economists had predicted a decline to 96.7. Expectations for the next half year also worsened.

The report underscores mounting challenges facing German businesses, which are now facing a resurgent pandemic -- having already struggled with supply disruptions for most of 2021 as demand across the globe rebounds following lockdowns.

A separate purchasing managers’ index Tuesday showed “unprecedented inflationary pressures” are threatening to restrain output in the coming months.

The Bundesbank warned this week that inflation may approach 6% in November, and could stay elevated for a longer period than originally thought. In addition, new pandemic restrictions risk weighing on demand for services, which has been an important driver of the recovery amid the manufacturing headaches.

“Supply bottlenecks and the fourth wave of the coronavirus are challenging German companies,” Ifo President Clemens Fuest said in a statement. “Sentiment in the service sector deteriorated noticeably.”

The business-confidence report comes just weeks before European Central Bank officials gather to determine how to wind down extraordinary pandemic stimulus. Several policy makers, including German Isabel Schnabel, have warned that there are upside risks to inflation and that monetary policy must be able to react quickly to changes in the outlook.

