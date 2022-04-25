(Bloomberg) -- German business confidence unexpectedly increased as companies overcame the immediate jolt from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A gauge of expectations by the Munich-base Ifo Institute rose to 86.7 in April from 84.9 in March. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had predicted a decline. An index of current conditions also edged higher.

“Sentiment in the German economy has stabilized at a low level,” Ifo President Clemens Fuest said Monday in a statement. “After the initial shock of the Russian attack, the German economy has shown its resilience.”

The surprising improvement comes as German companies experience worsening supply-chain problems and rapidly rising costs as a result of the war. The conflict has also presented consumers with additional burdens as the costs of food and energy jump.

Pressure is mounting on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to tighten the screws on the Kremlin and agree to shut off imports of Russian natural gas -- effectively eliminating a key source of energy. The government has so far opposed the move, saying it could trigger large-scale job losses and even higher costs.

The Bundesbank said Friday that Germany’s economy would risk shrinking almost 2% this year if an embargo on Russian coal, oil and gas leads to restrictions on power providers and industry. That translates into a hit to output of about 5 percentage points compared to a March baseline.

China’s latest Covid-19 outbreak and the harsh measures deployed to address it present another danger for manufacturers that could face new input shortages.

Economic institutes that advise Germany’s government have already slashed this year’s growth forecast to 2.7%, while predicting inflation will average 6.1% -- the quickest level in 40 years. The country’s outlook received one of the biggest downgrades among advanced European economies when the International Monetary Fund released updated projections last week.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.