(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s business outlook unexpectedly improved for a sixth month as the economy gradually recovers from the energy shock.

An expectations gauge by the Ifo institute rose to 92.2 from a revised 91 the previous month. Economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast a small drop. An index of current conditions declined.

“German business’s worries are abating, but the economy is still lacking dynamism,” Ifo President Clemens Fuest said Monday in a statement.

Germany has teetered on the edge of a recession during the winter as companies and households faced surging heating and power bills following Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Natural gas costs have slumped this year, however, allowing Europe’s largest economy to dodge the worst-case scenario of shortages and blackouts.

That’s propped up economic activity, though it’s become unevenly distributed. Demand for services is rising, while a sustained drop is being witnessed in Germany’s outsized manufacturing sector, according to a survey published Friday by S&P Global.

There are some positive: Factories have been able to rely on a large backlog of orders and have benefited from an easing of supply bottlenecks.

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel has said the economy may see slight growth for the full year. Inflation, meanwhile, is on the back foot — raising the prospect that the European Central Bank’s most aggressive run of interest-rate hikes will soon end.

