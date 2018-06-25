(Bloomberg) -- German business confidence resumed its decline in June as trade risks intensified and economic data remained mixed.

The Ifo institute’s closely watched sentiment gauge has now fallen for six of the past seven months, and the latest drop comes as trade tensions between the U.S. and China and Europe continue to escalate. The index is now at its lowest level in a year, while an expectations component is at the weakest in more than two years.

The latest reading, while at least in line with economist forecasts, is part of a run of poor economic news in the euro area. Consumer confidence in the region fell this month, and a more detailed sentiment report due Thursday will be examined for clues on the economy’s direction in the second half of the year.

There were some upbeat figures from the region last week, when Purchasing Managers Indexes came in stronger than forecast in June. Still, growth was led by services, with manufacturing growth continuing to slow.

In Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, factory momentum has cooled throughout 2018 so far, and U.S. trade protectionism is threatening to further damp output.

European Central Bank officials flagged tariffs as one of the key risks to the euro-area economy at their meeting this month, and policy makers including U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell echoed those concerns at a conference last week.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he’ll impose a 20 percent levy on all cars imported from the European Union unless the bloc removes import duties and other barriers to U.S. goods. That would hurt Germany’s auto industry, and shares of carmakers BMW AG and Volkswagen AG have dropped this month.

At the same time, the Bundesbank has stuck to its view that the German economy will accelerate, underpinned by consumption and record-low unemployment. The PMI published last week showed a better-than-expected upturn in the nation’s services sector, though manufacturing growth continued to slow.

(Updates with chart.)

--With assistance from Kristian Siedenburg and Andre Tartar.

To contact the reporters on this story: Carolynn Look in Frankfurt at clook4@bloomberg.net;Fergal O'Brien in Zurich at fobrien@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Zoe Schneeweiss, Jana Randow

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.