(Bloomberg) -- German companies grew more confident in February as the country moved past the worst of its latest Covid-19 outbreak.

A business-expectations gauge compiled by the Munich-based Ifo Institute rose to 99.2, significantly above economist estimates and the highest reading since July.

“Companies were more satisfied with their current business,” Ifo President Clemens Fuest said Tuesday in a statement. “The German economy is betting on an end to the coronavirus crisis.”

Germany’s government agreed last week to ease restrictions on stores and restaurants as part of a plan to unwind Covid restrictions. The Bundesbank has said the virus will cause the economy to shrink for a second straight quarter between January and March, but predicts a rebound will quickly follow.

A separate business survey on Monday showed activity in February already picking up, particularly in the services sector that had long been plagued by government curbs and cautious consumers.

The fastest inflation in decades poses a major challenge, as price pressures have remained strong in the face of surging energy costs. The government has authorized a payment to lower-income households and is discussing whether it should do more to shield businesses and consumers.

Material shortages also continue to hamper production, according to Ifo.

Additionally, any intensification in the conflict with Russia over Ukraine threatens to aggravate the situation as it could send prices for oil and gas even higher.

“The escalation of the crisis engulfing Ukraine remains a risk factor,” Fuest said.

