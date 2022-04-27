(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s cabinet approved additional borrowing of 39.2 billion euros ($41.6 billion) this year to bolster the economy against fallout from the war in Ukraine.

The budget adjustment approved by the government on Wednesday will take total net new debt to 138.9 billion euros, following last year’s record of more than 200 billion euros.

The top-up is needed to help pay for a range of government support measures designed to offset the economic impact of the war and surging energy prices, including a temporary reduction in fuel taxes and subsidies for households and public transport use.

About a third will be marked as a provision for expenses still to come amid heightened uncertainty unleashed by the war. The plan will now be be sent to parliament for approval.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Germany’s government has broken long-standing fiscal taboos and unleashed an unprecedented borrowing binge. It has reacted similarly forcefully to the war in Ukraine, but the ruling coalition still pledges to restore constitutional rules limiting new debt in 2023, after suspending them for three consecutive years.

On top of this year’s budget, Scholz has also announced a special defense fund worth 100 billion euros. That will help finance a huge increase in military spending and meet the NATO alliance’s annual military spending goal of 2% of economic output.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner has said borrowing under that fund will be spread over several years. Overall net new borrowing could therefore exceed 138.9 billion euros at the end of this year, depending how much debt from the 100 billion euros of the special fund will be issued in 2022.

