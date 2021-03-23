(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s automotive industry is ready to meet more ambitious climate goals set out by the European Commission, the heads of the country’s car producers told Chancellor Angela Merkel in a video conference.

The companies have concluded that an increasing acceptance of e-cars will make it possible to reach more restrictive limits for emissions, according to a report cited by the Handelsblatt newspaper. The report, presented to Merkel on Tuesday evening, was produced by an industry working group created at the last car summit.

The Commission is planning to again make its climate goals tougher as part of its so-called Green Deal Initiative. Its current goal is to shave 37.5% off the level of emissions last year by 2030.

