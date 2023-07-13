(Bloomberg) -- German competition authorities are willing to close an antitrust probe into the Bundesliga’s 50+1 investor rule, a move that would ensure fans retain most of the control over teams in the country’s top football competition.

The Federal Cartel Office is ready to back the mechanism after the league vowed that three clubs currently exempt from it — TSG Hoffenheim, Bayer Leverkusen and VfL Wolfsburg — will bolster member participation and pay a fee to balance out their advantage. There also won’t be any future exemptions, the office said Thursday.

German football has recently been battling infighting over how to best run its football league. The DFL professional football body in May failed to win enough backing from clubs for its plan to raise as much as €2 billion selling Bundesliga media rights to private equity investors.

The 50+1 rule prevents a commercial investor from holding more than 49% of voting shares in any club, keeping foreign investors largely at bay.

At the same time, it has been credited with keeping wage bills and ticket prices low compared with other major European leagues, where super-rich investors have poured millions into buying players, but also presided over rising costs for fans.

