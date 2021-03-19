(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s coronavirus cases rose by the most in two months and the contagion rate inched closer to a critical threshold, days before Chancellor Angela Merkel hosts talks to decide on the government’s lockdown strategy.

The number of new cases jumped by 28,489 in the 24 hours through Friday morning, the most since Jan. 21, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The country’s seven-day incidence rate per 100,000 people climbed to 95.6, the highest in more than a month and close to the threshold at which Merkel and regional officials agreed to reimpose restrictions.

Under the government’s current lockdown guidelines, curbs should be reinstated if the local incidence rate rises above 100 for three consecutive days, although several cities and regions have chosen to disregard the so-called “emergency brake” in recent days.

The surge in infections comes as Germany joined other European countries in resuming the use of AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine. The European Union’s drug regulator on Thursday confirmed its view that the shot is safe and the benefits outweigh the risks.

Merkel and regional state leaders are due to meet Monday to decide on the next steps in the fight against the pandemic. Germany’s remaining lockdown restrictions -- including the closing of non-essential stores, hotels, restaurants and gyms, as well as cultural venues -- are due to expire on March 28.

The number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in Germany has remained stubbornly high in recent weeks and the incidence rate has steadily risen, prompting epidemiologists to say that the country has entered a “third wave.” That raises the prospect of a planned cautious lifting of curbs being postponed and the current restrictions extended into April.

Karl Lauterbach, a lawmaker for the ruling Social Democrats who is a trained epidemiologist, said the recent rise in cases makes stricter curbs inevitable. A harsher lockdown “will come in any case, this won’t go away on its own,” Lauterbach told ARD television late Thursday.

An increasing number of Germans would support a tightening of the lockdown, an opinion poll published Thursday suggested. Among 1,207 people surveyed by infratest dimap for ARD, 32% said the current curbs are not stringent enough, 12 percentage points more than at the start of this month. The share that said they think the restrictions are adequate fell to 38% from 47%.

