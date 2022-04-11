1h ago
German Chancellor Scholz’s Government Suffers First Cabinet Departure
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government suffered its first cabinet departure after Family Minister Anne Spiegel resigned when her party, the Greens, withdrew support.
Spiegel, 41, was under pressure over taking a four-week vacation last summer shortly after flooding devastated parts of her home state of Rhineland-Palatinate, where she was environment minister.
On Sunday, Spiegel apologized for the extended break, citing family pressures including a stroke suffered by her husband and lockdown strains from her children.
Scholz, who took charge in December, took note of Spiegel’s decision to step aside “with great respect,” according to a statement from government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann.
“He worked closely and in a trustful way with Anne Spiegel in the cabinet,” Hoffmann said. “He wishes her all the best for the future after this difficult time.”
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
Is it time for a recessionary investment factor tilt?
-
First female bank CEO in Canada leads with younger self in mind
-
14:45
Budget spending could lead to more rate hikes: Rosenberg
-
2:48
Amazon hikes prices for Prime membership in Canada
-
SpaceX launches first private astronaut mission to space station
-
6:35
Recession signal from bond yield inversions could prompt portfolio rebalance: Experts