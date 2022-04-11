(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government suffered its first cabinet departure after Family Minister Anne Spiegel resigned when her party, the Greens, withdrew support.

Spiegel, 41, was under pressure over taking a four-week vacation last summer shortly after flooding devastated parts of her home state of Rhineland-Palatinate, where she was environment minister.

On Sunday, Spiegel apologized for the extended break, citing family pressures including a stroke suffered by her husband and lockdown strains from her children.

Scholz, who took charge in December, took note of Spiegel’s decision to step aside “with great respect,” according to a statement from government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann.

“He worked closely and in a trustful way with Anne Spiegel in the cabinet,” Hoffmann said. “He wishes her all the best for the future after this difficult time.”

