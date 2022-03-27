(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats triumphed in Germany’s first regional election since he took office last September with exit polls projecting the SPD easily beat the governing CDU in the state of Saarland.

If confirmed, the result would position the SPD to govern the small state on the French border for the first time in 23 years, possibly with an absolute majority, wresting control from the Christian Democrats in a shift mirroring the national election last fall. It could also strengthen Scholz’s hand in tackling the economic fallout of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Scholz, who took office in December, is facing an inflation rate of 5.5%, sliding business confidence and an economy that may have tipped into recession even before the war in Ukraine. His approval rating has risen since the Russian invasion, which prompted historic shifts by his government on energy policy and defense spending.

Scholz’s SPD was projected to take 43% in Sunday’s election for the 51-seat state legislature, 15.5 percentage points more than the governing Christian Democratic Union at 27.5%, according to exit polls reported by broadcaster ARD. The CDU lost 13.2 percentage points compared with the last vote five years ago.

The anti-capitalist Left Party was projected at 2.7%, the Greens at 5.5% the business-friendly FDP at 5.0% and the right-wing AfD at 5.5%.

The result signals another setback for the CDU after the federal election in September, which brought the Social Democrats to power after 16 years of conservative government under Angela Merkel.

The Saarland vote also marks a defeat for the CDU’s new leader, Friedrich Merz, and state premier Tobias Hans, who failed to step out of the shadow of his predecessor.

Hans took over in 2018 from Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, a former close ally of Merkel who was to became CDU leader that year but resigned after the party didn’t elect her as candidate for chancellor in the race won by Scholz. She left politics along with Merkel after the CDU’s national defeat last year.

Should the SPD fall short of an absolute majority, the next state premier Anke Rehlinger could either form a coalition with the Green party and the pro-business Free Democrats -- the same alliance that governs at the national level -- or an SPD-CDU coalition.

