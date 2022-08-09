(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz intensified his campaign for pay equality for women in sports, using a visit to the country’s football federation to reiterate a call for female members of the national team to be paid the same as their male counterparts.

After meeting with officials from the DFB federation in Frankfurt, Scholz said that equal pay would help attract more girls and women to football, and announced that more talks on the issue will be held next month at the chancellery in Berlin.

“This is, from my point of view, a very important development,” he told reporters. DFB President Bernd Neuendorf, speaking alongside Scholz, signaled openness to the idea of pay equality, while noting that “the markets are still very, very different.”

“We want to do everything to change this in coming years,” Neuendorf added. He said he’s prepared to discuss with representatives of the men’s and women’s national teams whether the current payment system is “in keeping with the times.”

Scholz is tapping into a global drive for pay equality in women’s sports, with some female football players keen to follow their counterparts in the US, Spain and other nations in reaping a greater share of the lucrative proceeds from the game.

Their case was further strengthened after this month’s Women’s Euro 2022 final between Germany and England drew the biggest stadium crowd in the championship’s history. More than 17.4 million people watched the match on television in Britain, and almost 22 million in Germany.

There is a lot of ground to make up. The pot of cash made available by governing body UEFA for the 16 women’s teams at Euro 2022 was 16 million euros ($16.4 million), compared with 331 million euros for the men at the equivalent tournament in 2021, according to the DFB.

Scholz declared himself a “feminist” during last year’s election campaign and made good on a promise to allocate half of the posts in his cabinet to women. He also said the “gender pay gap” was the most important women’s issue for his government to address. However, his record since taking over as chancellor last year has been patchy.

While his government has taken some steps seen as helpful to women, such as raising the minimum wage, Scholz also came under fire for treating a female journalist rudely while hosting the Group of Seven summit in Bavaria at the end of June.

Jutta Allmendinger, president of the Berlin Social Science Center, said Scholz’s predecessor as chancellor, Angela Merkel, had “done a lot” for women, but “more on the quiet side” and had perhaps fallen short in drawing attention to women’s issues during her 16 years in power.

While it’s still relatively early in his first term, Scholz could have done more already, Allmendinger said in an interview, although she acknowledged that the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis have rightly been given priority by the ruling coalition in Berlin.

She praised Scholz for publicly stating that he might not have progressed so far in his career had he been a woman.

“It’s important that we have a chancellor who addresses the issue much more openly than Mrs. Merkel did,” Allmendinger said. “In the first eight months it has become apparent that Olaf Scholz is perhaps more emphatic and clear here.”

