(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s three-way coalition headed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz found a last minute agreement that will pave the way for €6.5 billion ($7 billion) in additional corporate tax relief as well as €2.4 billion in more child benefits.

The compromise was reached late Sunday evening in an emergency meeting in the chancellery, according to people familiar with the move who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Scholz solved the standoff between Finance Minister Christian Lindner, head of the pro-business FDP, and the Green Family Minister Lisa Paus, one day before an extraordinary two-day meeting of his cabinet.

Paus had blocked Lindner’s planned tax relief for companies, which is meant to stimulate Germany’s stuttering economy after the finance minister had denied her plan to increase child support.

Scholz’s coalition has been rocked by several such internal disputes over the past months and is at a record low in polls.

Details of the compromise will be presented later Monday, one of the officials said.

