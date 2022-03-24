(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s ruling coalition reached a deal on a second package of measures to ease the burden on consumers and businesses from soaring energy costs, news agency DPA reported.

Officials from Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats, the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats agreed on a “comprehensive” package after all-night talks in Berlin, DPA said, citing unidentified sources in the coalition. Details will be published later on Thursday, it added.

A first set of relief measures included subsidies for low-income households and an increase in an allowance for commuters.

