Germany’s ruling coalition is working on a package of relief measures to ease the impact of rising energy costs for consumers, the Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported, citing an interview with Green Party co-leader Ricarda Lang.

“There will be further relief,” Lang told the newspaper. “The increased gas and electricity prices have not yet fully reached the people. But that will change by the fall and winter. We’re talking about what further relief we need to put in place then.”

Additional government spending should be targeted to help those most in need, including pensioners on low incomes, Lang said. Complying with the so-called debt brake -- a constitutional rule to limit government debt -- again in 2023 should be of secondary concern, Lang said; “One thing is clear for us Greens: there will be no austerity in the social sphere.”

The debt brake has been suspended the past three years to allow additional borrowing to help offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine. German Free Democrat Finance Minister Christian Lindner wants to cut spending, including subsidies, to help comply with the rule again next year.

The Greens are now the most popular party in Germany’s three-way coalition, a survey by INSA polling institute for Bild am Sonntag showed. Support for the party held at 21%, while the Social Democrats, the party of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, dropped one point to 20%. Lindner’s Free Democrats held at 9%. Among opposition parties, the CDU/CSU held at 27%, the AfD at 10% and the Left Party at 4%. INSA surveyed 1,501 people from June 13 to 17. The margin of error was as high as +/- 2.7 percentage points.

