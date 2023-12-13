(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s ruling coalition defused a political crisis when it agreed to restore restrictions on new borrowing next year for the first time since 2019, while making it clear that the plan might not hold.

After weeks of mounting tensions and a latest round of talks that stretched into the early hours of Wednesday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Economy Minister Robert Habeck and Finance Minister Christian Lindner announced a package of measures to plug a €17 billion ($18.3 billion) hole in next year’s spending plan. They included cuts to climate investment and fossil-fuel subsidies, a bigger-than-planned increase in the carbon price and a vague strategy to sell assets.

The three-party alliance was thrown into turmoil after a critical funding tool was struck down last month by the nation’s top court, but the agreement to paper over internal division and keep the government running had a provisional tone. There was no written statement with specifics of the plans and no questions were taken at a press conference at the chancellery in Berlin.

After it’s signed off in cabinet, the new budget plan will go to parliament for consultation and eventual approval by lawmakers. It won’t be finalized by the end of the year as planned, meaning the government will need a provisional spending framework for the early part of 2024.

Scholz told reporters that the ruling alliance will stick firmly to its goals despite the budget chaos, including supporting the climate transition, strengthening social cohesion and backing Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion.

“But it’s also clear that we have to get by with significantly less money to achieve these goals,” he said. “It’s also about cutting and saving. We don’t like doing that but it’s necessary so that we can make do with the money we have.”

The government will assess whether enough funds are available to support the government in Kyiv and make a decision on lifting the so-called debt brake in 2024 if needed, he added.

The shock Nov. 15 judgment by the Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe upended Germany’s decades-old practice of using special pots to fund investments and called into question tens of billions of euros in debt-financed spending.

The issue ballooned into a political crisis because the use of the funds was critical to bridging differences in the coalition. The off-budget financing was a way to sidestep constitutional rules and still pay for projects like investment in the country’s climate transition.

Following the ruling, the government was forced to overhaul its 2023 finance plan and again suspend the borrowing restrictions known as the debt brake, which were set aside starting in 2020 to help deal with the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic and the energy crisis.

The original federal budget for next year, approved in cabinet in July, was halted as it made its way through parliament.

Scholz and his ministers then faced a delicate balancing act, as they had to draw up a new 2024 budget that complies with the court’s judgment without triggering additional legal challenges.

Scholz’s SPD and the Greens supported lifting the debt brake again, saying it’s justified by expenses linked to the Ukraine war, while Lindner’s fiscally hawkish FDP pushed back.

As well as keeping open the option of relaxing the borrowing rules to secure Ukraine aid, Scholz also raised the possibility of doing so to guarantee about €2.7 billion earmarked for flood victims in western Germany.

Following the court ruling, there have been renewed calls across the political divide for an overhaul of Germany’s borrowing rules to enable the massive investments needed for the transition to a less polluting and more technologically advanced economy.

Such a move would require a two—thirds majority in parliament and therefore the support of the main opposition conservatives, who filed the lawsuit challenging the government’s use of special funds.

German industry groups expressed relief that the coalition budget standoff had been resolved, at least for the time being. Peter Adrian, president of the DIHK lobby, said it would “hopefully bring a little more clarity to a situation that remains difficult overall.”

“It is positive that the federal government is not seeking the apparently easy way out by suspending the debt brake,” Adrian said in emailed statement.

At the same time, he criticized what he said was an agreement to abolish subsidies for grid fees, saying it would lift companies’ electricity bills by as much as 20% next year.

“This is anything but a signal of change — neither for the economy nor for climate protection,” Adrian said. “That’s why it makes sense to correct such important decisions again in the individual consultations that will now follow, despite the very short deadline.”

--With assistance from Christoph Rauwald.

(Updates with details on agreement starting in second paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.