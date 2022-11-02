(Bloomberg) -- German companies have never been so concerned about sales as they struggle with the energy crisis and a gloomy world economy, and they fear the worst is yet to come, a survey found.

Some 52% expect business to deteriorate in the next 12 months, according to the poll of 24,000 firms conducted by the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce -- known as DIHK. Only 8% expect an improvement.

“This is the worst value we have measured since the survey began in 1985,” DIHK chief Martin Wansleben said in a statement on Wednesday. “Even during the coronavirus pandemic and the global financial crisis, the proportion of optimists was above 10%.”

The subdued assessment puts Europe’s largest economy on track for a contraction of about 3% next year, according to Wansleben. The outlook is gloomier than the one provided by the country’s government, which expects activity to drop by 0.4% in 2023.

Germany’s industrial sector is heavily dependent on cheap gas from Russia and has suffered severely since Moscow curtailed shipments, causing prices to surge. A record 82% of companies surveyed see energy and raw material prices as a business risk, according to the DIHK survey.

The crisis has forced companies with high energy usage to curb activity -- including every fourth chemical and every sixth car manufacturer, with 17% of automakers now considering moving production abroad. The poll showed 41% of German companies say their financial situation is difficult, up from 31% last year.

The government has already passed a €200 billion ($197 billion) emergency package to subsidize gas and power prices, but the plan still has to be implemented.

The DIHK survey contrasts with a separate report by the Munich-based Ifo Institute on Monday, which signaled that businesses are less concerned now than during the height of the pandemic. It showed 7.5% of companies saw their economic existence threatened in October, compared to a reading of 21.8% in June 2020.

