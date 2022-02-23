(Bloomberg) -- Roland Berger GmbH, the 55 year-old German consulting firm, is considering an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

Munich-based Roland Berger has been studying the move internally in recent months and is in preliminary talks with potential advisers for an IPO in Germany that may come as early as this year, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

A listing could value Roland Berger at 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to 3 billion euros, the people said.

Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty the company will decide to proceed with a listing, according to the people. A representative for Roland Berger declined to comment.

Founded in 1967, Roland Berger employs about 2,400 people in more than 50 offices across the globe. It advises the management of companies in sectors ranging from chemicals and construction, to financial services and health care, according to its website.

Roland Berger’s considerations about a possible IPO come at a time when many other companies in Europe are seeing their routes to market complicated by volatile stock prices.

Rising interest rates, heightened geopolitical risk and slowing economic growth are piling pressure on markets. That’s leading to an increasing number of IPOs being delayed as companies take a wait-and-see approach.

