(Bloomberg) -- The euro area’s top two economies worsened in October, with the downturn in Germany intensifying and France failing to grow for the first time in 19 months.

Flash purchasing manager indexes showed a composite reading of 44.1 for Germany -- down from 45.7 -- while the French gauge slipped to the 50 threshold that separates expansion from contraction. Both were worse than analysts had anticipated.

Germany is probably already in recession as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing energy crisis weighs on the manufacturing powerhouse. Data due Friday are predicted to show Europe’s biggest economy shrank 0.2% in the three months through September and the country isn’t expected to grow again until the second quarter of next year.

“The flash PMI data show the downturn in German business activity gathering pace at the start of the fourth quarter, adding to the growing signs of an impending recession in the euro zone’s largest economy,” Phil Smith, an economist at S&P Global, said Monday.

France, which will probably only start shrinking this quarter, still saw services expand, with S&P Global’s Joe Hayes highlighting “a relative degree of resilience in this sector” though “the demands on services to solely drive overall economic growth across France are rapidly becoming too large.”

Figures for the euro area as a whole are due later Monday, with economists predicting another negative reading. UK and US data are also scheduled -- both are also likely to show contractions. Australia’s reading also was below 50, while Japan grew again.

